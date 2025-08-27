Surveen Chawla talks about her romance with the sense of detachment

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Surveen Chawla, who essays the antagonist in the recently released streaming series ‘Andhera’, is opening about her romance with the art of detachment.

The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of ‘Andhera’, and said that her sense of detachment is majorly about the outcome of her work, the success and the fame that follow.

When asked if detachment is her strength as an artiste, the actress told IANS, “Maybe currently yes because I know what happened when I was too attached. It's not that you are attached to a part, it's the attachment to the outcome of what you are doing”.

She further mentioned, “So you can't keep thinking about, ‘I have to succeed’, and get obsessive about it because that's when it moves further and further away. It's a little philosophical that way but I think that's how you grow in terms of your own understanding as an individual, as just a being and that has created some kind of inner shift in me and I just want to work very hard to keep it that way”.

“So, going forward, I want to forget about the trappings, this was work. I did my best, I was rewarded , andI want to go on doing whatever comes next exactly like this and continue”, she added.

‘Andhera’, which is set in Mumbai, follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and Jay, a medical student, who become entangled in a missing-person case that unearths a sinister presence beneath the city. The series explores the fictional space of “What if darkness comes to life?”. It also stars Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat and Prajakta Koli.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, and directed by Raaghav Dar, the series is available to stream on Prime Video.

