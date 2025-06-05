Suriya offers prayers at Palani Murugan temple ahead of beginning work on director Venky Atluri's film

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Suriya, along with director Venky Atluri and his team, on Thursday offered prayers at the world renowned Palani Murugan temple, ahead of the film's shooting which is to begin on June 9.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which is being tentatively referred to as #Suriya46, said the team visited the Palani Murugan Temple to seek divine strength before taking their first major step.

It may be recalled that director Venky Atluri's upcoming film with actor Suriya, officially got launched with a pooja ceremony on May 19 this year. The film officially went on floors with ace director Trivikram delivering the first clap.

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, who impressed with her performance in the Malayalam romantic drama 'Premalu', plays the female lead in the film which will have music by National Award winner G V Prakash.

The unit initially had said that shooting for the film would begin by the end of May. However, the producers have now confirmed that shooting for the film, which is to hit screens during the summer of 2026, will begin on June 9.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its timeline on X to share the news. It wrote, "Team #Suriya46 visited Palani Murugan Temple to seek divine strength. Before taking their FIRST MAJOR STEP.Shoot kickstarts June 9th. Exciting updates rolling out soon…"

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Cinematography for the film will be by Nimish Ravi and editing will be by National Award winner Navin Nooli.

Music director and actor G V Prakash, who will be joining hands with Suriya as a music director after 'Soorarai Pottru', took to X to say that this film would be as special as 'Soorarai Pottru'.

It may be recalled that G V Prakash, while penning his thoughts on working with Suriya in this film had said, "After #Sooraraipottru joining hands with Suriya sir. This album will be as special as SP. This one is for you sir @Suriya_offl....We have got a fantastic film and album on hands.... The songs have come out superb. With the hit production house and my best combo @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 sir . And my most successful director combo #Venkyatluri. @_mamithabaiju here is #Suriya46."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.