Surge in Hepatitis A and E, eye flu cases following unusual rains in NCR

Noida, July 30 (IANS) Unusual rains in the National Capital Region have led to a rise in diseases like Hepatitis A and E and eye flu.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, 150 to 200 eye flu cases are being reported daily at government and private hospitals while Hepatitis A and E have been confirmed in hundreds of patients in the last one month, as per government data.

According to doctors, Hepatitis A and E are caused by contaminated food and contaminated water. Eye flu or conjunctivitis is an eye infection and it spreads very fast from one person to another. To avoid this, it is necessary to keep a distance from people who are suffering from this infection.

Hepatitis A and E

A patient suffering from Hepatitis A or Hepatitis E can have serious diseases related to gastro, liver and kidneys.

According to Dr Amit, a Noida-based general physician, the cases of Hepatitis A and E are increasing very fast with the gastro OPD in the hospitals filling with patients. According to the doctor, the problem of contaminated water and food is increasing. However, patients recover within a short time by taking bed rest and timely medicine and a nutritious diet. It is necessary to always check the water before drinking it.

Eye flu

Conjunctivitis is also known as pink eye. In this disease, there is an infection in the membrane of the eye which keeps the eye covered. It is also called eye flu. This disease is caused by coming in contact with dust particles, infection, bacteria etc. After the infection, the white part of the eyes becomes completely red and there is a lot of burning and discomfort in the eyes. Itching, redness, discharge of liquid sticky substance from the eyes, are some of the initial symptoms.

If the infection is severe, then there could be swelling and pain in the eyes besides mild fever. Dr Amit said that the only way to avoid this is that you keep washing your hands with soap and water every now and then. If there is a crust on the eyes after waking up in the morning and pain, then use a hot compress. Both cold and hot compress can be taken several times a day.

Eye drops can be used so that the lower eyes remain clean and dirt is removed from it. One should take eye drops only on the advice of a doctor, because many eye drops contain steroids which can harm the eyes. Never rub the eyes, even if there is a lot of irritation.

Causes of these diseases

It is believed that infectious diseases always increase during the rainy season, that is why there is a need to take a lot of precautions. In the monsoon season, especially when water accumulates, along with mosquitoes and flies, several types of bacteria and viruses start breeding. During this time water and food should be kept very clean.

During this time, the ability of bacteria to reproduce increases a lot and due to this, one should avoid eating and drinking any item kept in the open. Always use packaged items.

