Surbhi Chandna shares wedding memories with Karan Sharma on their 1st anniversary

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna took to social media to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with husband Karan Sharma.

On Sunday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share the trailer of their wedding and wrote, “We waited an entire year to share these lovely Wedding Memories with you all who celebrated our special day throughout the year .. we both received so many blessings from so many of you ! Here’s to the first of many beautiful years together Happy 1st Anniversary To Us!!”

They added, “On This Day We Would Like To Share Our Wedding Trailer With You…A Wedding That Was Planned By The Bride & Groom Themselves…Mera Bina is Song That Is Close To Us and Karan would often dedicate it to me in our intial years of dating Ek Tumhi Ho Beautifully Merged With Mere Bina A Track Composed By Kavyakriti Specially For Our Wedding. Witness The Hurricane Of Emotions & Get Transported To The Most Precious Day For Us 02/03/2024 Witness The SUKAR WEDDING TRAILER.”

The trailer gives a glimpse into the couple's stunning wedding celebrations, which were meticulously planned by Karan and Surbhi themselves. Adding a personal touch, the soundtrack includes Mera Bina, a song that holds significant sentimental value for the couple, as Karan used to dedicate it to Surbhi during the early days of their relationship. In the heartfelt video, the two also spilled the beans on their relationship and even shared interesting anecdotes from their dating days.

In the clip, the 'Naagin' actress can be heard saying, “Karan is such a perfect boy. The entire credit for the wedding goes to him. He is the one who has brought stability in my life.”

Karan added, “The day I met her, I know I have met my forever one.”

Surbhi and Karan got married on March 2, 2024, at the beautiful Chomu Palace in Jaipur in the presence of their family members and close ones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.