Suraj Chand continues good form; Patel upsets Rana in Willingdon Club Squash Classic Open

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Chandigarh’s Swarit Patel, seeded in the 9 to 16 category, pulled off an upset victory over second seed Harshal Rana from Haryana, winning a tough four-game match to advance to the Boys' U-15 semifinals in the four-star Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open on Tuesday. Patel won 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9 to set up a clash with Karnataka’s Shreshet Iyer, seeded three/four.

In a gruelling men’s quarter-final match that went the distance, Suraj Chand continued his good form to get the better of Mohit Bhatt 11-6, 9-11, 6-11, 11-3, 11-6.

Suraj, who trains at the Jindal Squash Academy, Vashind, and recently represented India at the Asian and World Team Championships, had accounted for current U-19 National champ Ayaan Vaziralli in the previous round.

In women’s action, Sunita Patel seeded 5/8 got the better of Janet Vishi (3/4) 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 13-11 to enter the last four.

The Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open is one of the top category tournaments for young squash players in the domestic circuit. Along with events at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Bombay Gymkhana, Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open forms three important stops in the squash circuit of Mumbai, providing opportunities for players at all levels.

