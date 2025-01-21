Manipur CM bats for resolving misunderstanding through talks

Imphal, Jan 21 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday stressed to resolve the misunderstanding through discussions and highlighted the necessity to live together with all communities of the state.

Addressing the 53rd Statehood Day celebrations, the Chief Minister urged the people to stop rivalry against each other community, engaging or speaking on extraneous issues and attempts to divert from developmental and welfare-related matters.

Manipur along with two other northeastern states – Meghalaya and Tripura – is celebrating the 53rd Statehood Day by holding a variety of colourful cultural programmes and other functions. The three northeastern states became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

Singh in his address said that each and every misunderstanding and doubt should be resolved through discussions among the communities, adding that the state government is always for the proper identification of illegal immigrants and deporting them to their country and home.

“The government never took any step or action or said anything against those who have been living in the state for decades or very old settlers of the state. All 33 to 34 communities need to live together peacefully," the Chief Minister said.

He urged the people to build a prosperous Manipur with collective efforts and uphold the values of harmony, justice, and dignity.

Saying that his government launched a war against drugs in 2018, Singh stressed that any government and society can not remain a mute spectator when a large number of youths are ruining their future with drug menaces.

Due to the campaign and action by the security forces so far various illegal drugs valued at Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore had been confiscated, the Chief Minister said.

He said that the illegal poppy cultivation which was earlier limited to Myanmar and Southeast Asian countries had spread to Manipur a few years back and drug manufacturing factories were set up in some specific areas.

More than 30,000 hectares of poppy plantations in several districts were destroyed and a large number of poppy cultivators were arrested, Singh said.

On the occasion of Statehood Day, the Chief Minister conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee, Dr. Ratan Thiyam.

“A visionary director and former Chairman of the National School of Drama, Dr. Thiyam has showcased Manipur’s rich culture and traditions on the global stage, while contributing significantly to preserving our vibrant heritage,” Singh said.

Publishing a book “Know Your Manipur” on this occasion, he said that this book is a remarkable initiative that brings to light the rich history, vibrant culture, and unique identity of the beautiful state.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the person belonging to one tribe hardly knows about the culture and traditions of 33 to 34 recognised tribes of the state.

He informed the government had come up with the Imphal River Project with an estimated cost of around Rs. 80 crores.

He said that the agreement for the construction of concrete roads in Imphal areas with a cost of Rs 3,300 crores would be hopefully signed during this month. The concrete road would last for around 30 to 40 years and wouldn't require frequent repairing.

Singh also informed that around Rs 100 crores had been sanctioned for the development of healthcare facilities in hill districts including Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong districts.

The healthcare facilities would have access to advanced medical facilities like CT scans, MRIs, ICU services, and super-speciality care, he added.

