Supriya Sule demands 'transparent' probe into Beed sarpanch murder case

Beed, Feb 18 (IANS) NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government, saying that while former minister Tanaji Sawant's son, who went missing, was found in record time, police could not trace the killer of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Sule, accompanied by the party MP from Beed Bajarang Sonawane and legislators Jitendra Awhad and Sandeep Kshirsagar, met the family of the deceased Santosh Deshmukh.

Sule said while six accused have been arrested, the seventh accused Krishna Andhale is still at large.

Taking a swipe at the state government, she said: "Former minister Tanaji Sawant's son can be found, but Santosh Deshmukh's murderer cannot be traced yet. Does he have no voice because he is poor, exploited, and a victim?"

She said that NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar has taken responsibility for both the children of the sarpanch.

"Who is convinced that Krishna Andhale (the seventh accused) cannot be found? Get his CDR. Where does the phone disappear? The CDR of Krishna Andhale and the other accused must be obtained. We will fight for this," she announced.

The NCP-SP leader also spoke to Massajog villagers who said they wanted justice. Moreover, the Deshmukh family has warned that they would sacrifice food to seek justice.

She said, "Women should take up this fight. Take the flag in their hands. Maharashtra will not tolerate this. We request you not to sacrifice food. If time permits, we will sacrifice food."

The NCP-SP leader promised the daughter, mother and grandmother of Santosh Deshmukh the she would file the court case.

"We'll fight together with strength," she said.

Strongly deploring the alleged terror-like situation in Beed and surrounding villages, she claimed that the police are trying to "suppress" the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

"There were high expectations from Devendra Fadnavis in this case. We have requested a time to meet him and Bajrang Sonawane. I expected that justice would be delivered in this case within eight days. As a woman from Maharashtra, not as an MP, I will seek the Chief Minister's time, to demand justice," said Supriya Sule.

Sule told the villagers that Sonawane and she met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he promised that he would look into this matter.

Sule's visit comes when the state CID, special investigation team and a judicial committee are conducting an inquiry into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh.

Besides, the chorus is rising for the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde as his close associate Walmik Karad has been arrested under the Maharashtra Control for Organised Crime Act in connection with extortion linked to the Santosh Deshmukh case.

NCP president and DCM Ajit Pawar has put the ball in Munde's court, suggesting that he should take a call on stepping down as the minister.

On his part, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Ajit Pawar will decide whether or not Munde will resign.

Both CM Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have said that the government will not spare anyone involved in Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

