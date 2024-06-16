'Superstar Singer 3' contestant's father explains why he was hesitant to let son pursue his passion

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The new episode of 'Superstar Singer 3' featured an emotional reunion between contestant Atharva Bakshi and his father, who shared his own passion for singing and the struggles he faced.

In this special Father's Day episode of the kids' singing reality show, the young contestants celebrated the 'superheroes of their lives' -- their fathers -- and paid tribute to them with beautiful performances.

Among the moving performances, 12-year-old Atharva's renditions of 'Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera' from the movie 'Boss' and 'Apne To Apne Hote Hain' from the movie 'Apne' left everyone teary-eyed.

Atharva’s performance was made even more special by the presence of his father, Satyendra, who has been both a critic and a support in his singing journey.

Proud of Atharva’s journey on the show, his parents expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped train their son for the singing world. Satyendra shared how he had a passion for singing but faced struggles that made him hesitant to let his son pursue the same path.

It was only at the request of Atharva’s mother that Satyendra allowed Atharva to sing. He became emotional, calling himself the villain in Atharva’s life.

However, Atharva and super judge Neha Kakkar reassured him, reiterating that he is the superhero in Atharva’s life, a father whose support has enabled Atharva to make the family proud in the musical world.

Captain Mohd Danish said: "This was by far the best live performance I have witnessed in my life. Your singing connects our souls to the almighty, and today, I can admit that I am the biggest fan of Atharva. I would say that his father should keep coming to cheer for him because that truly motivates Atharva to perform better."

Captain Arunita Kanjilal added: "At such a young age, his pitch-perfect performance is amazing; I am truly blessed to have him on my team."

Further, Atharva’s father, Satyendra, will be seen performing 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' along with his son, making for a beautiful moment for the two of them.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

