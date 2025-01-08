'Super Mom' Supriya Pathak gets a special birthday wish from Sanah Kapur

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Renowned actress Supriya Pathak turned 64 years old on 7th January this year. Commemorating her special day, her daughter Sanah Kapur decided to pen a special birthday post on Instagram for her super mom.

She took to social media and captioned her post."When its your Super Mom’s birthday and she is life...". Sanah Kapur further added a heartfelt video for her mom saying, "Hi guys, it was my mom's birthday and for that, I wanted to do a video about things that maybe people really don't know about my mom which are amazing. Just two things for this time. Firstly, this is for all those kids that when I was young would tease me and feel bad for me because they would be like 'Oh, your mom is Hansa, unko to kuch karna ata hi nahi hai, vo to khana bhi nahi banati hai'. For you information, no one cooks better food than my mother. Mom can make everything, western, Indian, Punjabi, Gujarati, South Indian, everything, and it is brilliant. So when my mom says, "Khana Khake jana' she actually means it because the food, it yummy". Here Suhana added a video of her mother cooking.

The 'Shaandaar' actress further revealed, "Point two about my mom is that she loves dancing. Anywhere you put on music and she is ready to start grooving. That's totally her thing. So, the second thing, which I don't know how many people really know about her is that she has dancer's feet. She actually did her graduation in Bharatanatyam and that's how much of a dancer she is. Even today, you put on music and she has got it grooving. She is fully a party girl and she just has an amazing rhythm sense and it's superb. Mom can always get dancing, that's like her thing, she loves it" Lastly, she incorporated a video of her mother grooving.

Besides Sanah Kapur, Shahid Kapoor's better half, Mira Rajput also shared a sweet birthday wish for her mother-in-law, Supriya Pathak. Dropping a heartwarming picture of the legendary actress, Mira Rajput captioned her Instagram Story, “Happy Birthday Mom. We are the better (half) of the Kapoors club.”

