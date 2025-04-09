Sunny Singh shares his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt in upcoming film

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Sunny Singh, who will be soon seen in the upcoming horror action-comedy ‘The Bhootnii’, has shared his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Sunny said that he has looked up to Sanjay since childhood, and has always dreamt of working with the actor.

Sunny Singh, who essays the pivotal role of Shantanu in the movie, spoke about his experience of sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt. He said, “The experience was extraordinary. I have been his fan since childhood and I have always dreamt of working with him. I have grown up literally watching him on screen and I haven't missed any of his songs or films. In Fact I even tried to buy clothes like him during my childhood days and dressed up like him. I have always been immensely impressed by his look, hairstyle and his walk”.

Sunny added, “We have planned on working together on a film long back but unfortunately that couldn't pan out but post lockdown we connected on working for The Bhootni. It was an enriching experience to work with him and to learn things from him. I always connect with him for any kind of discussions, even if it's off set”.

‘The Bhootnii’ promises to push envelope of the horror genre in Hindi cinema. The film boasts an eclectic cast featuring Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick & Aasif Khan. The reception of the trailer and the starcast's recent visit to Pune has further piqued audiences' interest for the release of the film.

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents, the film is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production.

Produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut & Maanayata Dutt, ‘The Bhootnii is all set to release in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.