Sunny Sachdeva to star in an upcoming TV show 'Jannat'

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Sunny Sachdeva, who last appeared in the TV show ‘Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patnii’, has now joined the cast of the upcoming drama, tentatively titled ‘Jannat’.

It stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles.

Sunny said: "I'm delighted to join the cast of this upcoming show. It's a blessing to work with the renowned producers from Kolkata. I'm travelling to Kolkata. I'm not yet very aware of the plot but I'm surely excited about the new journey."

The show will be produced by Magic Moments Production House, who are going to make their debut in the world of Hindi television.

Talking about his role, Sunny, known for featuring in shows like ‘Sherdil Shergill’ and 'Naagin 6' added, "The show is about a joint family. I'm playing the role of Hero's brother. It's a powerful and promising role. He is a cunning guy and is always in two boats at times he's gray and at times positive as per his profit."

Sunny made his Bollywood debut with the film 'M.A. Pass'.

The actor said that mediums aren't a barrier for him. He added: "I'm lucky that I had the opportunity to essay the role of hero in the film M.A.

