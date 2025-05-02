Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' shoot comes to a halt due to rain

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Following the massive success of "Jaat", actor Sunny Deol is busy shooting for his next "Border 2". However, the shoot for the much-anticipated sequel came to a halt due to rain.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Sunny revealed that while it was not supposed to rain, as they got ready to shoot, it started pouring heavily. Dressed in an army uniform, he added that given the circumstances, they had no other option but to wait for the rain to subdue.

"The producers are worried but I told them- don't be worried, I am here till we don't finish the film," Sunny said.

In another Instagram post, the cast and crew of "Border 2" wa seen enjoying pakoras and chai in the rain, while they waited for the shoot to resume.

"May hay while the sun shines And we have pakoras and chai when it rains," the post read.

On Sunday, Sunny treated the netizens with another glimpse from the shoot diaries. Filming for the sequel in Dehradun, Sunny posted a video on his Insta stories, capturing a captivating sunset amidst the beautiful landscape.

Appreciating the beauty around him, Sunny was heard saying, "So...so...so.. beautiful".

"Reached Border shooting wild weather and beautiful sunset in Dehradun," he wrote along with the video.

Sunny will be accompanied by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the core cast of "Border 2".

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and co-produced by Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi, "Border 2" is being helmed by Anurag Singh.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the movie is believed to be based on India and Pakistan's Kargil War of 1999.

For the unversed, Pakistani troops infiltrated the LoC and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. India responded by launching a major military offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, along with JP Dutta's J.P. Films, "Border 2" is likely to be released in the theatres on January 23, 2026.

