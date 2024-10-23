Sunny Deol steals the show in shadows of light

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) An old picture of actor Sunny Deol has surfaced on social media. The picture from the peak era of Sunny was shared by photographer Atul Kasbekar on his social media on Wednesday.

Atul took to his Instagram and shared the image of Sunny in which the actor can be seen donning sportswear and leaning against a rod used in bench press.

He wrote in the caption, “Created this image with the formidable Sunny Deol many moons ago. I call him ‘Sunny Bhaiya’ since Bobby is an old friend and he addresses his older brother as such. It seemed only natural that I did the same. It stuck. I absolutely adore him, Bobby and Dharamji for their quiet warmth and friendship”.

The photographer shared that he created the image by using light painting, a technique used in photography in which certain areas of the subject are exposed to light while the majority of the subject remains in the harsh shadows. Atul learnt the technique in the USA.

He further mentioned, “For the technically inclined, this is a light painting technique made famous by a photographer called Aaron Jones, that I’d learned in the USA and brought back. Sunny Bhaiya was kind enough to test with me. An unknown professional at the time Light painting is a slow process where the shadow detail is first shot underexposed with flash with a diffuser on; and then I move in total darkness with a high powered ‘torch’ that adds the highlights Gives a painterly and surreal feel”.

“The subject has to stay perfectly still thru the 2-3 mins long exposure exercising immense patience And I believe that patience is not only a virtue but a sign of great mental resolve and strength Which Sunny Bhaiya has in spades, given that he’s at the top of his game 40+ years in the industry Now to make a motion picture with him. #SunnyDeol #lightpainting #photography #photographer #aaronjones #bobbydeol #image #imagemaker”, he added.

