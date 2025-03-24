Sunny Deol faces off against Randeep Hooda in a fiery clash in ‘Jaat’ trailer

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The makers of Sunny Deol’s upcoming actioner “Jaat” have finally released the trailer of the film on social media.

The 'Gadar' actor took to his Instagram handle to share the action-packed trailer and wrote, “The atom bomb of action is all set to explode. #JaatTrailer out now Mass feast guaranteed! #Jaat grand release worldwide on April 10th #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring action superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory Featuring a @musicthaman mass beat.”

The trailer is packed with high-octane action as Sunny and Randeep Hooda engage in a fiery face-off. The trailer gives a glimpse into the intense rivalry and power struggles that define the film. The trailer showcases fierce action sequences, emotional moments, and the unrelenting battle between Deol and Hooda’s characters.

Sunny Deol, who plays the titular role of Jaat, expressed his excitement and said, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made 'Jaat.'

Talking about the producers, the 'Ghayal' actor mentioned, “Our producers, they're so sweet and humble, and I even sometimes say that our producers from the hindi film industry should learn from them. You call it Bollywood; make it Hindi cinema first. And learn how cinema is made.”

Speaking about "Jaat," Deol said, “The trailer, as you all saw, is entertaining, and we all believe in making entertainers, and the audiences who came to watch they get lost in magic of cinema, and that's what cinema is about, and that's what Jaat is about.” Director Gopichand Malineni added, “Growing up as a child I have watched Sunny Sir's film Ghatak, Jeet and many more. When I saw Damini, I thought to bring back the old Sunny Deol back on the big screen. Now while directing him, I'm very happy. I've never seen such a humble and lovely star.”

Randeep’s character is portrayed as the embodiment of pure evil, a ruthless figure who fears no one and will kill anyone in his path. Against this menacing force, Sunny Deol's Jaat steps in.

“Jaat” marks Deol’s first onscreen collaboration with Randeep, who is playing the antagonist in the film. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features an ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film will release in theatres on April 10.

The teaser of the movie was screened with “Pushpa 2.”

