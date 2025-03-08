Sunita Ahuja in talks for next season for 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja is reportedly in talks for the next season of the popular reality show, "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives".

Sources claim, "We heard Sunita Ahuja is going to be considered for the upcoming season of The Fabulous Housewives. She has been someone the audiences have truly loved, and her fan following has increased by the day." However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Sunita has recently been making headlines due to the speculations about her separation from husband Govinda.

The reports claimed that Sunita had issued a divorce notice to Govinda six months ago. However, Govinda's legal representative clarified that the couple has worked through their issues and resolved their differences.

During a recent interview, Sunita revealed that she has been living separately from Govinda. She added that she has been celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years. The statement further fueled the speculation regarding issues in their marriage.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Govinda's sister Kamini Khanna shared that given the busy schedules of both Govinda and Sunita, she does not know much about the situation.

She said, "No, I don't know much. I stay very busy, and they are very busy too. We meet very rarely, so I don't know much. I don't want to say too much on this topic because both families are involved, and I have a lot of love for both.”

She was further asked about her bond with Sunita, to which Kamini stated, "Our parents are no longer with us, so we are like parents to each other. And we are also very good friends.”

Kamini also mentioned that she did not feel it was appropriate to reach out to the couple regarding the speculation. She believes that such personal matters should be handled privately within the family.

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. The couple has two kids, their daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan.

