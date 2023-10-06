Sunil Kumar Pintu leveling baseless allegations against Nitish Kumar: Sanjay Jha

Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) Bihar Water Resource Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday claimed that MP Sunil Kumar Pintu is leveling baseless allegation against the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over case census and that the MP is guided by the leaders of the other parties.

MP Sunil Kumar Pintu has questioned the recently release caste census of the state saying that the numbers of Teli community was lower than actual numbers.

He has said that the survey agents did not reach too many localities where the Teli community in majority.

He has also called for a meeting of the Teli community in Patna on Sunday.

“Sunil Kumar Pintu is getting guided by leaders of other party. He wants to go there and hence levelling allegations like these. Nitish Kumar has done historic work in Bihar by conducting the caste based survey. Questioning the survey is not wise,” Jha said.

Sunil Kumar Pintu was in BJP and in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, he joined JD-U and contested the election from Sitamarhi and won.

Interestingly, Sanjay Jha was also in BJP after he joined JD-U, he has become one of the trusted ministers of Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary and Lalan Singh were also involved in a verbal spat. The matter however sorted out after the former publically said that latter is his elder brother.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.