On Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary, son Sanjay pledges to follow 'all that you have taught me'

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who will next be seen in the Kannada film ‘KD – The Devil’, is remembering his father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared throwback pictures of his father. The first picture shows Sunil Dutt with his kids reading a book. The second picture is of the late actor reading a letter.

Sanjay wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad.”

Sunil Dutt, who hailed from the Jhelum District of the Punjab Province of British India (now in Punjab, Pakistan), made his debut in Hindi cinema in 1955 with ‘Railway Platform’. He rose to prominence with acclaimed films like ‘Ek Hi Raasta’ and ‘Mother India’. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 1968 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

He married actress Nargis. They have three children: Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt. He passed away in May 2005.

In Sanjay’s biopic ‘Sanju’ Sunil Dutt’s character was essayed by veteran actor Paresh Rawal, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Sanjay Dutt.

