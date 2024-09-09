Sumukhi Suresh: My character in ‘The Royals’ is a hidden gem, waiting to be discovered

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Comedian and actress Sumukhi Suresh, who will be seen in the series “The Royals”, said that her character is a hidden gem, which is waiting to be discovered.

Sumukhi said: "I'm incredibly grateful to Rangita Pritish Nandy, Ishita Pritish Nandy, and Panchami Ghavri for bringing together such a talented cast. The chemistry among everyone was electric, and everyone was dedicated to making ‘The Royals’ a memorable experience.”

The show also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Talwar and Milind Soman. The show, a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com also includes Chunky Panday, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Vihaan Samant and Luke Kenny, promises to be a thrilling tale of romance, desire, ambition, and the allure of royalty.

“I've been a huge fan of Bhumi for a long time, and it was truly a dream come true to finally have the opportunity to work with her," she added.

Hinting at her complex and captivating role, Sumukhi said: "My character is like a hidden gem, waiting to be discovered. I've had the freedom to really sink my teeth into the role, and I can't wait for audiences to see what I've got in store."

The show is about “The Royals” following the clash between an entitled Prince Charming played by Ishaan and a startup whiz essayed by Bhumi.

Popularly known for her humorous sketches, Sumukhi writes and stars in for live performances as well as online platforms. The star stand up has been a part of stand-up comedy shows like Comicstaan, Comedy premier League and her solo special, Don't Tell Amma. But she is best known for her funny yet twisted web series, 'Pushpavalli'.

She has also worked in shows such as ‘Hum Do Teen Chaar’, ‘Dongri Danger’, ‘One Mic Stand: Karan Johar Ft Sumukhi Suresh’ and ‘Moving in with Malaika’ among many others.

