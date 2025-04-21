Sumbul Touqeer opens up about her dream to star in a dance-based film

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Television actress Sumbul Touqeer has revealed a long-held dream close to her heart — starring in a dance-based film.

Sumbul shared that dance is a deep passion of hers, and she hopes to showcase it on the big screen someday. Expressing the same, the ‘Imlie’ actress stated, “I would love to do a film, a series, or even a reality show that’s centered around dancing. It’s not just an art form for me. It’s a feeling. It’s where I find my calm amidst the chaos. Dance has been my silent friend on the loneliest days, my celebration on the happiest ones.”

Sumbul went on to add, “There were times in my life when words failed me, when the world seemed too heavy, and it was dance that helped me breathe again. When I dance, I feel seen — even if no one is watching. I feel free. I would love to tell a story through dance — to live a character who expresses with every move, every emotion. To show the world that dance is not just movement, it’s a pure emotion. I don't just want to perform. I want to feel every beat, live every moment, and pour my soul into it. If a project like that happens, it won’t just be another assignment — it will be my prayer, my gratitude to the journey that has made me who I am.”

The actress also mentioned that dance has kept her 'grounded and real.'

On the work front, Sumbul Touqeer is widely known for playing the titular role in Star Plus’ show ‘Imlie,’ which earned her a popular household name. She has also appeared in the daily soap opera ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, and reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16.’

Sumbul started her acting journey in 2014 with supporting roles as a child artist in the shows ‘Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal’ and ‘Jodha Akbar.’

