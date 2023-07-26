Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns viewers with her determined, powerful first look in 'Kavya'

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has stunned the viewers in the first look of her fictional offering ‘Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, which is an aspirational story of an IAS officer.

The show revolves around the life of a strong, female character, played by Sumbul. Determined and powerful, Sumbul brings alive the inspirational character of Kavya. Her desire is to serve the nation and do right for the common man while being equally focused on the importance of her family.

The sky is her limit and despite being put to the test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal that she sets for herself.

The promo shows young Kavya with her parents, in a government office. Her father is seen pleading to an official for justice for his dead daughter. The officer shouts back at her father, saying ‘now you will teach us how to do our work. Get lost’.

Young Kavya asks her disappointed mother why noone is listening to her father, to which her mother replies, "No one listens to a common man".

The teaser then takes the viewers to Sumbul, sitting in a car, with the number plate showing ‘District Magistrate Lucknow’. A small crying girl comes running to Sumbul. She asks the little girl how she can help her, and then hugs her.

Speaking about the show, Sumbul shared: "I found this narrative to be very progressive, and relatable. Her will to help the common man pulled me towards this story that will see her wanting to be an IAS officer. Despite belonging to a middle-class family, she has big ambitions and the grit that she possesses to face tests, both big and small, to achieve her dream is what made me say yes to the role.”

‘Kavya’ will soon air on Sony.

Sumbul had gained recognition in 2020 for her leading role in the Star Plus show ‘Imlie’. She was also a part of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.