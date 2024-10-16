Sulabh International Social Service organises World Food Day in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Sulabh International Social Service organised World Food Day on Wednesday at the Civil Services Officers' Institute in New Delhi.

Sulabh International Social Service Organisation Vice President, Abha Kumar said that the World Food Day event was organised with a focus on nutritious foods for a better life.

“The event highlighted the importance of ensuring food security for a better future,” Abha Kumar said.

She said that Sulabh International is already working on sanitation, education, and health in 54 locations.

“We have also started working in the food sector, collaborating with women farmers in villages in Maharashtra to make them economically independent,” Abha said.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ram Nath Thakur was the chief guest while the guest of honour was Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor of Cape Town, South Africa.

"It's been such an honour to be here as a guest of Sulabh International to attend their World Food Day program in New Delhi. It's been a real privilege to share some thoughts, ideas, and experiences from the city of Cape Town, where I am the mayor, about how we are addressing food resilience and hunger programs in our city,” Geordin Hill-Lewis.

He added that they have learned a lot and still have much to learn on this trip. “Yes, I heard about that today for the first time, and I've seen some of the programs here to assist farmers, which seem very positive and something we can learn from in Cape Town and South Africa,” Lewis added.

