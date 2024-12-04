Sudden opening of Sathanur dam: TN BJP seeks resignation of Minister Duraimurugan

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad has criticised the DMK government for the sudden opening of the Sathanur Dam without prior warning, which led to flooding and significant “loss of life and property” in the northern districts.

Prasad has demanded the immediate resignation of Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan, holding him responsible for the disaster.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BJP leader described the incident as a clear example of the DMK government’s administrative failure.

He said both Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister Duraimurugan must take full responsibility for what he called an “egregious lapse in governance.”

According to Prasad, the sudden release of water from the dam caused unprecedented devastation in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore districts.

He alleged that the failure to issue a timely warning displaced countless families, destroyed livelihoods, and resulted in immense suffering. “The gross negligence and incompetence of the DMK government have caused this disaster,” Prasad said.

“Minister Duraimurugan’s failure to provide advance notice is a clear dereliction of duty. His attempts to downplay the crisis amount to a betrayal of public trust,” he added.

Prasad also criticised the minister for allegedly using his experience and expertise to mislead the public.

Drawing a parallel with the 2015 Chennai floods caused by the sudden release of water from Chembarambakkam Lake, the BJP leader accused the DMK government of repeating the same mistakes.

“Despite Minister Duraimurugan’s attempts to conceal the truth, the people of Tamil Nadu will uncover the facts,” Prasad said.

He asserted that the public demands transparency and accountability, and called for the minister’s immediate resignation.

The BJP leader warned that the DMK government would face consequences for its negligence during the 2026 Assembly elections.

He said the mishandling of the Sathanur Dam situation has raised serious doubts about the government’s ability to manage disasters effectively.

“The people of Tamil Nadu deserve transparency, accountability, and justice,” Prasad concluded. “The DMK government must ensure that those responsible for the devastating floods are held accountable.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.