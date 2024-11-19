Sudan's Rapid Support Forces says ready for ceasefire to end raging conflict

Nairobi, Nov 19 (IANS) Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RFS) is ready for a ceasefire to end the ongoing conflict that has worsened a humanitarian crisis in the country, senior RSF officials said at a briefing in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Omer Hamdan Ahmed, head of the RSF delegation, said the paramilitary force, which has been engaged in fierce fighting with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) since April 2023, has reaffirmed its willingness for peace and a return to civilian rule, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We stand ready to engage in inclusive and comprehensive political talks to address Sudan's root causes of conflict, end all wars, and build a peaceful, stable, and democratic nation," the RSF official told journalists.

Senior RSF leaders have been touring neighboring countries as part of shuttle diplomacy to find a lasting solution to Sudan's conflict that has claimed over 24,850 lives, according to humanitarian agencies.

While in Nairobi, the RSF delegation said it has made a firm commitment to alleviating human suffering and facilitating the flow of emergency aid to Sudan.

In addition, the delegation said it welcomes all regional and international initiatives aimed at restoring peace and civilian leadership in Sudan while reiterating its commitment to engaging with the SAF, rooting out elements opposed to the peace process, and creating safe corridors for civilians and aid workers in conflict hotspots.

The conflict has now displaced 11 million people inside the country, with another 3.1 million having traveled across borders to flee the fighting, according to the International Organisation for Migration, a UN migration agency. In total, nearly 30 per cent of Sudan's population has been displaced.

