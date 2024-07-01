Successor of Dravid to be announced soon, VVS to coach on Zimbabwe tour: BCCI

Bridgetown, July 1 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah announced on Monday that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has shortlisted two names for the men's team head coach role. The final decision is expected to be made soon, marking the end of Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach.

The Indian cricket team is set to welcome a new head coach for the upcoming limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, commencing later this month as former opener Gautam Gambhir and former India women's coach W.V. Raman are in contention for the prestigious role.

Shah, currently in the Caribbean celebrating India's recent T20 World Cup victory, confirmed that the new coach would take charge from the Sri Lanka series beginning on July 27.

"Both the coach and selector appointments will be made shortly. The CAC has conducted interviews and shortlisted two names. We will finalize the decision once we return to Mumbai," Shah said in the press conference.

He also mentioned that VVS Laxman would be coaching the team for the Zimbabwe tour starting July 6, but the new head coach would join from the Sri Lanka series. "VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but new coach will join from Sri Lanka series."

India's recent triumph in the T20 World Cup, where they clinched the title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting final, was a momentous occasion. The victory ended an 11-year drought of ICC titles for India, a feat that Shah attributed to the experience and dedication of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both stalwarts, along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after the World Cup win.

Reflecting on the win, Shah said, "We had the same captain last year and here in Barbados. We worked harder and played better to win the title this time. Experience makes a significant difference in World Cups, and our seniors excelled when it mattered the most."

With the retirement of Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja, India is on the brink of a new era. Shah is confident about the transition, emphasizing the strength and depth of India's bench. "Transition has already happened with three greats retiring," he said. "We have the biggest bench strength. Only three players from this team are going to Zimbabwe. We can field three teams if the need arises."

Shah also expressed optimism about India's future prospects, highlighting the goal of winning the World Test Championship final and the Champions Trophy. "I want India to win all titles. The way this team is progressing, we aim to win the World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy. The seniors will be there to guide the team."

Addressing questions about Hardik Pandya's future as a potential captain, Shah noted Pandya's impressive all-round performance in the World Cup. "Captaincy will be decided by the selectors. Hardik has proven himself, and we have faith in his abilities."

The BCCI is planning a felicitation for the victorious squad once they return to India. However, due to a hurricane warning shutting down the airport in Barbados indefinitely, the team is currently stranded. "We are also stuck here. Once the travel plans are clear, we will think about the felicitation," Shah added.

