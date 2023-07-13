'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' lead the pack at 2023 Emmy nominations

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) All the nominations for the 2023 Emmy have been revealed with 'Succession', 'The Last Of Us' and 'White Lotus' and 'Ted Lasso' leading the race with the most number of nominations, 27, 24, 23 and 21 respectively.

Other big nominations which managed to score in double digits include 'Dahmer: A Monster's story' and 'Beef' both managing to score over 13 nods, while 'Wednesday' also managed to get over 12 nominations.

But this was not the end, for in a Galaxy far far away, 'Star Wars' too had its good share of nominations with 'Obi Wan Kenobi', 'Andor' and 'Mandalorian' managing to garner up a total of 22 Emmy nominations, including a coveted 'Outstanding Drama Series' nod for 'Andor' and an 'Outstanding Limited Series' for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in order to be eligible for this year's awards, TV shows, one of the criteria for the nominations for TV shows was that they had to be aired between the dates of June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

The 75th annual Emmys are currently set to stream live on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 a.m. IST

