Subhash Ghai shares picture of Neetu Kapoor celebrating late husband Rishi Kapoor’s legacy

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others, has shared a picture of actress Neetu Kapoor receiving he the trophy on behalf of her late husband Rishi Kapoor as the film ‘Karz’ is set to complete 45 years.

On Sunday, the filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture from the ongoing Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai. The picture shows Neetu holding the trophy.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “When Neetu Rishi Kapoor paid her tribute to her husband Rishi Kapoor looking up to God. While receiving the ‘Karz’ trophy in celebration of its 45 years of glory at the Red Lorry Film Festival. It was really an emotional moment for all of us n we remembered n paid our sincere tribute to rishi kapoor as an actor star and person”.

‘Karz’ is an iconic film which tells the story of a reincarnation of a man, who was murdered by his wife in his last birth. The film was remade in Hindi in 2008 with Himesh Reshammiya playing the lead.

Earlier, the filmmaker had shared the reason behind the title of his memoir, ‘Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’. The filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture featuring veteran writer Gulzar and himself.

He also penned a long note in the caption sharing what Gulzar once told him. He wrote, “Why did they name your book as karma ‘s child ? Gulzar saab told me the reasons coz it only instinctive talent of child like you cud make such time less classics. It just happens”.

He further mentioned, “It’s your own karma n courage to go ahead n shine as a film maker for 40 years. I felt overwhelmed by his deeper affection n love for me while he launched my book in mumbai film festival. Thank u gulzar sahab. I am still a student (sic)”.

‘Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman’ was launched at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

