Sub Jr Women, Men South Zone: Andhra Pradesh clinch title in men's category; Kerala in women's

Kollam, July 27 (IANS) Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Kerala secured the titles in the women’s and men’s categories of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024 respectively in Kollam on Friday.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu Hockey by 3-0 in the Women’s category final whereas Kerala Hockey beat Hockey Karnataka by 4-2 to finish third.

In the men’s category, Kerala Hockey beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu by 7-0 in the fina Hockey Karnataka beat Le Puducherry by 3-2 to finish third.

The women’s category final saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-0. Lakshmi Pariki (20’), Patan Mujiya Begum (33’) and Ragula Nagamani (48’) scored one goal each to take the game away from their opponent.

The 3rd/4th place match in the women’s category saw Kerala Hockey beat Hockey Karnataka 4-2. For Kerala Hockey, Samad Reshma (5’), Abhay Jyothi A S (9’), Tirkey Dipanjali (35’) and Karthika K S (41’) scored one goal each to finish their campaign in third position. Poorvi Poovamma K.A (12’) and Princia Agnesh S (22’) scored one goal each for Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the men's category final saw Kerala Hockey beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu by 7-0. Raju Bangari (11’, 16’) and Bahala Suraj (29’, 48’) scored a couple of goals whereas Lakra Aditya (3’), Ekka Jiwan (6’) and Minz Dinesh (57’) scored one goal each to finish the tournament on the winning side.

The 3rd/4th place match in the men's category saw Hockey Karnataka beat Le Puducherry Hockey 3-2. For Hockey Karnataka Captain Shashith Gowda V.Y (23’, 54’) scored a couple of goals and N Nithishwaran (18’) also scored one goal to clinch the third spot. In response, Mutagar Adarsh Govind (34’, 57’) scored two goals for Le Puducherry Hockey.

