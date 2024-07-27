Man fatally shot at art gathering in US

San Francisco, July 27 (IANS) A man was killed in a shooting at an art gathering in Seattle, US state of Washington, police said.

The gathering took place at the rooftop of a building in the city's Pioneer Square neighbourhood as part of the satellite art fair Forest For The Trees and the after-party of what organisers called "Seattle Art Week."

The shots were reported to fire on the rooftop of the building shortly before 9.30 p.m. local time. The officers responding to the report found a 30-year-old man shot dead, the Seattle Police Department said on Friday.

A second man was wounded from a tile shattered, with a non-life-threatening injury, during the shooting, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is not clear what led to the shooting and no suspects have been identified yet, police said.

"Last night's shooting is a tragic reminder that we need to address gun violence in our community," said James Sido of the Downtown Seattle Association in a statement.

