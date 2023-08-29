Student beaten to death by peers of another community in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Aug 29 (IANS) A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after a dispute with fellow students belonging to another community in Prayagraj.

The incident took place on Monday when the Class 10 student was returning home with his cousin sister, who is also a Class 9 student in the same school.

The victim and the accused students had reportedly clashed in the school over some dispute but the matter was settled by the teachers.

It was when the victim was returning home with his cousin sister, the accused allegedly passed comments and harassed his sister.

When he protested, the accused thrashed him, leading to his death.

A senior police official said rumours of harassment were falsely spread and that the incident was a result of a dispute among students.

“There was a dispute among the students in which the student was attacked with batons. He was admitted to the hospital, where he later died during treatment," he said.

A case has been registered and three people have been taken into custody who are currently being interrogated, police said.

Meanwhile, the incident incited anger among the locals, who blocked the roads in protest.

Shops were shut down due to the escalating unrest.

The commotion continued till late Monday evening, prompting police to deploy forces at the spot.

