Strict action against fake reflective tapes on vehicles, fine up to Rs 10,000 in Noida

Noida, Aug 23 (IANS) In a significant step towards road safety, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Transport Department has launched a crackdown on the sale and use of fake and substandard reflective tapes on vehicles.

On Saturday, ARTO (Enforcement) Siyaram Verma conducted inspection drives in various city markets. During the inspection, a large quantity of counterfeit reflective tapes was seized.

According to regulations, commercial vehicles must use reflective tapes that meet specific standards. As per norms, the brightness of white tape should be 450 candela, red 120 candela, and yellow 300 candela. However, the seized fake tapes failed to meet these standards — the brightness was found to be only 77 candelas for white, 14 for red, and 90 for yellow.

Officials stated that such fake tapes are not visible from a distance at night, significantly increasing the risk of road accidents. The Transport Department has strictly warned shopkeepers that if they are found selling counterfeit tapes in the future, legal action will be taken against them.

Vehicle owners have also been warned that if their vehicles are found using non-standard reflective tapes, they may face fines of up to Rs 10,000.

Verma emphasised that fake reflective tapes pose a serious threat to road safety. Many accidents take place during night hours when visibility of vehicles happens to be quite poor. These substandard tapes worsen the problem.

He urged vehicle owners to use only standard, "Make in India" certified reflective tapes to help reduce the risk of accidents.

He also made it clear that the transport department will continue to conduct such inspection drives regularly and take strict action against those involved in the sale or use of counterfeit materials.

The department maintains that no negligence regarding road safety will be tolerated.

