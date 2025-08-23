Bundesliga 2025-26: Kane, Olise, Diaz shine as Bayern start season in style

Berlin (Germany), Aug 23 (IANS) A broad smile spread across Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's face after his side's emphatic 6-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the 2025-26 Bundesliga season opener.

The 32-year-old England captain admitted he had never heard of a German football quirk. While most countries celebrate a hat-trick when a player scores three goals in one game, Germany distinguishes between a "normal" hat-trick within 90 minutes and a "flawless" one scored in a single half.

"I didn't know about that, but at halftime I thought it might be a good idea to show up on the scoreboard," Kane joked. "Fair enough, I'll take it."

His treble, bringing him to 65 goals in 64 games for Bayern, set the tone for a perfect league start, also shaped by former Premier League players Michael Olise and Luis Diaz. Olise struck twice, while summer signing Diaz added a goal and an assist to complete what local media dubbed an "English evening" at the Allianz Arena, reports Xinhua.

Even coach Vincent Kompany joined the laughter, quipping, "He scored three times? I must have missed that, but he managed it again, obviously."

The victory also lifted the mood after weeks of concern over Bayern's slim squad depth, particularly in attack. "It's the smallest squad I've ever played in," Kane noted.

Club captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Joshua Kimmich have publicly urged reinforcements following the departures of Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, and Mathys Tel. Board member for sport Max Eberl confirmed Bayern is exploring a one-year loan signing, while also emphasising opportunities for emerging talents such as Lennart Karl, Jonah Kusi-Asare, and Wisdom Mike.

Off the pitch, president Herbert Hainer stressed Bayern's long-term stability, pointing to a sponsorship deal worth 60 million euros annually through 2032. "We remain responsible merchants and will keep the club on a steady financial track," he said.

For Kane, the night belonged to goals and family. As usual, he tucked the match ball under his arm to bring home to his children, while also praising his teammates.

"It's only been a few weeks with Lucho, but we already have a strong understanding on and off the pitch," Kane said of Diaz. "He gave me some nice passes and finished his goal perfectly. I'm really happy to have him alongside me."

