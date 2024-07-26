'Street-smart' Suryakumar backed to rise up to India T20I captaincy challenge

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Nearly 14 years of hard work and dedication in the IPL and domestic cricket circuit finally paid off for Suryakumar Yadav, when he earned his India T20I debut in March 2021 against England.

Suryakumar wasted no time in making a name for himself in the T20I team, impressing the cricketing world with his thrilling 360-degree batting style and composed temperament.

When Suryakumar was announced as the captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, almost three years after joining the Indian team, it felt like the perfect timing for him to step into the leadership position.

"I felt he might have a chance (to be the captain for Sri Lanka T20I series) because his performances were very good during the World Cup win, and it’s a role he’s done in the past for India. But it came as a very happy news for us – people who have played with him and those who have seen him grow as a player, as well as for me and others because he has helped us understand our game better," said Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani to IANS.

Saurabh Walkar, a performance analyst in international and franchise T20 competitions, has known Suryakumar since his U19 days. He tells IANS about having an inkling the right-handed batter might be made captain for Sri Lanka series. "I was expecting it as Surya was with Gautam Gambhir in KKR and that time, they had a good bonding, and even made him the vice-captain that time. His equation matches with GG – the way he thinks and how Surya reacts to it, as well as how both of them go about their things. So, one can say they are on the right track."

In the 2014-15 domestic cricket season, Mumbai appointed Suryakumar as their captain. But it ended on a sour note as reports about his hot-headed avatar leading to indiscipline made the rounds. But in 2019, the year, he flicked a switch in his life, Suryakumar got back the Mumbai captaincy role and would lead Mumbai in 16 T20 games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from that year till 2021.

"When I came, I used to think he’s a very good player who can play spin pretty well and manage his game very well in pressure situations. But in 2019, we saw a switch in him, where he became a world-class player. From a very good player, he became a world-class player and there’s a difference between these two terms.

"He has a thinking mind – always thought about the game, what players should be used and how they can be made the most out of in bowling and batting line-ups. Whenever we had a chat with him, he’s constantly talking about the game – it showed he possesses of a thinking mind. It’s not just only about his game; he also thinks a lot about batting, bowling. We knew that there was a possibility that he will fare very well as a captain," adds Mulani.

Walkar provides additional insights into the evolution of Suryakumar as a player and a person since 2019. “He’s more focused now. He had talent at the start only, as since U19 days, I have known him. But if you look at things focus wise, he has started to focus more in last five-six years – like he started preparing well, and working hard towards everything related to the game.”

In his brief leadership role as India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar was the second-highest run-getter in the 4-1 series win over Australia held quickly after the ODI World Cup was over. he then led India to a 1-1 draw in South Africa, where he smashed 56 and 100 in the chances he got to bat.

Sulakshan Kulkarni, the current Maharashtra head coach who was at the helm in Mumbai during Suryakumar’s early days, said to IANS that he’s confident of seeing him fare well as India captain in their quest to build a team for 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil.

"The players you get from Mumbai, they are street-smart. Surya himself is very street-smart, and the advantage of being that comes during captaincy. Like, that street smart-ness in captaincy comes of a lot of help in quick decision making while being on the field.

"He’s played for a long time in Mumbai and Indian cricket, and it’s a known fact that he’s a T20 specialist. Surya has been around T20 and first-class cricket scene for almost 14 years, apart from leading Mumbai and India. So he knows all the tactics – like which bowler will be used in what phase of the game.

Walkar expects more up-and-coming youngsters to enter the youthful team led by Suryakumar. "He has a good equation with younger players and under him, the youngsters can do wonders. He’s good with man management and he’s a completely different person from what it was five-six years ago."

"As you play and grow, time teaches you a lot of things. So, Surya has now got all those skills about man management, leading a team, building relationships with youngsters. You will see later that a lot of youngsters will follow him."

Walkar, who began his career in high performance cricket analysis with the Mumbai Ranji team, discloses the intriguing nickname he kept for Suryakumar - ‘Zee Cinema’. Suryakumar earned this nickname from Walkar for his exceptional use of sweeps and scoops during his time playing first-class cricket for Mumbai in 2011/12.

"When he’s playing, there is always action on the field and you can’t take his eyes off him. If you look at Zee Cinema’s slogan, it is ‘Movies, Masti and Magic’. Whenever he used to go out to bat, I used to say, ‘it’s time for movies, Masti, magic and drama’. So that’s how Surya’s nickname of ‘Zee Cinema’ came up."

"I have seen him play from his U19 and U23 days, and whatever he does on the field, he’s always dashing. I have 100% no doubt about these ‘Zee Cinema’ traits coming out when Surya goes on the field as the India captain, because he’s an entertainer," he signs off.

