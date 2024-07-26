Paris Olympics: Canada Olympic Committee suspend women’s football coach after spying scandal

Paris, July 26 (IANS) Following the 'drone flying scandal' that has hindered the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics for the Canada Women’s football team, the Canada Olympic Committee has announced the suspension of head coach Bev Priestman until the end of the tournament.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Canada Soccer will be conducting an ‘independent external review’ to determine Bev’s future with the side.

"Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend women’s national soccer team head coach, Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review,” read the statement by the COC on their website.

Assistant coach Andy Spence will lead the team for the remainder of the Games.

The incident occurred ahead of Canada women's opening encounter against New Zealand when the Kiwis reported a drone being flown over their training session, a drone that was traced back to the Canadian team.

Due to the scandalous incident, Priestman was not present with the team on the touchline during their 2-1 win over New Zealand.

Bev joined the Canadian team in October 2020 and went on to lead the side to a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Under her tenure, the team sits at number eight in the FIFA rankings and she recently signed a new contract that would have seen her stay at the helm till the 2027 FIFA World Cup.

Alongside Priestman, Joseph Lombardi, an analyst and Jasmine Mander, a coach who oversees Lombardi have also been sent home from the squad.

