Stop unjust practice of widow discrimination: Goa LoP

Panaji, March 16 (IANS) Goa Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has moved a Private Member Resolution urging the government to stop the unjust practice of widow discrimination and disrobing dead bodies during funerals.

In his resolution, Alemao stated: "This House strongly recommends to the government to take immediate steps to stop the unjust customs of widow discrimination, widow abuse and widow isolation. Though there are no registered complaints, the isolation, discrimination and abuse is taken for granted as part of custom, tradition and religious or social practice."

"A few village panchayats in Goa have taken resolutions against such outdated and inhuman customs stating that the widow should be treated on par with married women," he said.

He has appealed to take steps in coordination with the Directorate of Panchayats, Directorate of Municipal Administration, Goa State Women's Commission and Goa Human Rights Commission to convene gram sabhas of village panchayats and organise awareness meetings in every city.

He also suggested holding meetings of various NGOs to express solidarity with widows, and "boost the confidence of women against such obsolete and archaic practices and mindsets prevailing in the community".

"The government should contemplate bringing a law to stop such unjust practices," he said in the resolution.

Alemao further said: "It is important to respect the dignity of a person after his or her death and the prevailing practice of disrobing men and women (deceased persons) during funerals is insulting and demeaning the dignity of the deceased person. The government should contemplate bringing a law to stop such unjust practices."

