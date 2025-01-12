Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell prays at UP temple, to visit Maha Kumbh

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is in India to attend Maha Kumbh 2025, slated to begin on January 13.

On her way to the Maha Kumbh, to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, she also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Accompanied by Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara to the temple, Laurene adhered to the traditions of the temple.

She wore a pink suit and had a white "dupatta" on her head. Laurene offered her prayers from outside the sanctum sanctorum at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

"She followed the traditions of the temple...As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, none other than Hindus can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside," said the Swami.

He also mentioned that they prayed for the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh without any obstacles or difficulty.

"Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles... I came here to invite Mahadev. Our disciple Maharshi Vyasanand is with us from America. Tomorrow he is becoming a Mahamandaleshwar in my Akhara," he added.

Laurene, who was renamed as 'Kamala' by the Akhara, will attend the Maha Kumbh. According to Kailashanand Giri, she will stay in Kumbh and is also planning to take a dip in Ganga.

'Maha Kumbh', the grand mela, will conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. It is held once every 12 years.

Meanwhile, in a bid to tap global tourists, the Union Ministry of Tourism plans to offer a toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363).

Besides English and Hindi, the toll-free Tourist Infoline will operate in 10 International languages to provide help, information, and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors at the mega event.

