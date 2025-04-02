Startup Mahakumbh to offer big business opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The highly anticipated second edition of Startup Mahakumbh is set to take place at Bharat Mandapam from April 3 to 5, providing a massive platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to connect and explore new business opportunities.

The event will be inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada will deliver a special address.

Startup Mahakumbh is designed to foster innovation and collaboration, laying the foundation for the next wave of entrepreneurial success in India.

This year’s edition will witness the participation of tribal entrepreneurs, with over 45 startups, including those incubated at IIM Calcutta, IIM Kashipur, and IIT Bhilai, set to showcase their innovations.

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner at Rukam Capital and a member of the Startup Mahakumbh Organising Committee, highlighted the government’s role in promoting startups.

She stated that the event aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and aims to be the "world’s biggest showcase of innovation".

"The support from the government has been instrumental towards propelling the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and we hope to play an integral role by organising the ‘World’s Biggest Showcase of Innovation’ -- Startup Mahakumbh," Jahagirdar said.

The scale and diversity of participants will make the event an invaluable space for networking and collaboration.

"Startup Mahakumbh will be a true ‘sangam’ of startup and industry ‘MahaRathis’ from across the Indian districts and the world - Jile se Jagat tak," said Sanjiv, Joint Secretary at the DPIIT.

He added that while at one end, they will have a flying taxi made in India at display, at the other, they will have countries like South Korea setting up a pavilion of 11 startups and Nepal putting up the largest pavilion with one of its startups showcasing a 2-stage rocket powered by sustainable hybrid propulsion rocket engines.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge, emphasised that the startup industry thrives on innovation and competition, and such forums help bring in global best practices.

Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel and an organising committee member, described the second edition as a "gamechanger" that will take India’s startup ecosystem to the next level.

