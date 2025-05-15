Stalin slams Centre’s presidential reference, urges non-BJP states to fight for federal rights

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday came down heavily on the BJP-led Union government for seeking a Presidential reference from the Supreme Court on the time limits prescribed for Governors to clear Bills passed by state legislatures.

Calling it a “sinister attempt” to subvert constitutional provisions already clarified by the apex court, Stalin accused the Centre of trying to undermine democratically elected state governments and centralise power through "politically aligned" Governors.

“I strongly condemn the Union Government’s Presidential reference, which attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents,” Stalin posted on the social media platform X.

The reference comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling, which held that Governors must act on Bills within a reasonable time frame.

Stalin argued that the Centre’s move is aimed at legitimising the deliberate delay tactics employed by Governors in non-BJP-ruled states.

“The fact that the Tamil Nadu Governor stalled several Bills clearly at the BJP’s behest shows this is not an isolated case but a coordinated attempt to sabotage the people’s mandate,” he said.

Calling it an affront to the judiciary, Stalin said, “It directly challenges the majesty of law and the authority of the Supreme Court as the final interpreter of the Constitution.”

He questioned the logic behind opposing timelines for Governors to act. “Why should there be any objection to prescribing time limits for Governors to act? Is the BJP seeking to legitimise indefinite delays in granting assent to state Bills?” he asked.

Stalin warned that the Centre’s actions threaten the autonomy of state legislatures and could lead to constitutional paralysis. “The BJP’s move reveals a dangerous intent to distort the distribution of powers and incapacitate opposition-led state governments.”

Appealing to other non-BJP ruled states, Stalin said, “In these grave circumstances, I urge all non-BJP states and party leaders to join this legal struggle to defend the Constitution. Tamil Nadu will fight -- and Tamil Nadu will win.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.