SS Thaman’s chartbusters ahead of SRH-LSG IPL match turn evening into musical night

Hyderabad, Mar 28 (IANS) Fans who turned up to watch the IPL match between Sun Risers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday were in for a double treat as one of the country’s top music directors S S Thaman belted out a number of chartbusters, turning the sporting event into a musical extravaganza as well.

Thaman took over the stage at the opening ceremony of the IPL match in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With his signature high-energy beats and chart-topping hits, Thaman delivered a performance that had the crowd cheering and singing along from start to finish.

He set the perfect mood for the night with ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ from Guntur Kaaram, instantly raising the energy levels inside the stadium. Thaman seamlessly transitioned through a mix of massy anthems, including ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ from Daaku Maharaj, ‘Ra macha macha’ from Game changer, Bhagavanth Kesari's title track, and the fan-favorite Jai Balayya.

The stadium echoed with cheers as he performed ‘Hungry Cheetah’ from the movie OG, backed by vibrant visuals and an electrifying atmosphere.

Sharing his thoughts on the experience, Thaman said, "I’ve always been a huge cricket fan, so getting to perform at the IPL ceremony in Hyderabad was nothing short of amazing! The energy from the crowd was unreal, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. I’m truly grateful to have shared my music on such a grand stage".

Interestingly, the music director himself is an ace cricketer, who is known for his outstanding batting skills. In fact, his contributions to the Telugu Warriors team in the Celebrity Cricket League is well known.

With thousands of fans singing along and the adrenaline pumping, Thaman’s performance set the perfect tone for the season ahead. The IPL 2025 ceremony was already a spectacle and Thaman made sure his performance would be remembered for a lifetime.

