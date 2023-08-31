SRK's 'Bete ko haath...' dialogue in 'Jawan' trailer makes Sameer Wankhede trend on X

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) It was the trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer 'Jawan' that was released on Thursday, but why is Sameer Wankhede, the controversial Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, trending?

It is because of the line mouthed by Shah Rukh Khan's character in the 'Jawan' trailer, and it comes right after the credit line, 'Produced by Gauri Khan': "Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar."

The declaration was seen by SRK fans as King Khan sending out "a clear message to Sameer Wankhede and his handlers in Delhi".

On the face of it, it may seem like just another dialogue in the context of the film and its story, but for the twitterverse (or Xverse), it seemed like SRK's fitting riposte to Wankhede for the arrest of Aryan Khan and the media circus that the now-discredited officer had instigated around King Khan's son.

On October 3, 2021, an NCB team led by Wankhede had arrested Aryan along with six others during a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. Aryan was granted bail after almost three weeks on October 28 and was later cleared of all charges.

Wankhede, who had earlier investigated the drug involvement angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, was later charged with corruption and extortion in connection with the Aryan Khan case. The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that the drug charges were part of a scheme to blackmail the Khan family.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.