SRK visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of 'Jawan' trailer launch and release

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’, superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Vaishno Devi shrine in the Himalayas.

According to reports, the actors offered prayers at the revered shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. He reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the actor is seen at Vaishno Devi, dressed in a blue jacket and his face fully covered. In the clip, police officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine are seen, some policemen and personal staff of the star could also be seen in the clip.

This is not the first time he visited the shrine. He visited Vaishno Devi nine months ago in December last year, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit 'Pathaan'.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

