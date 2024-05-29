SRK hails his KKR warriors: 'Boys you are all made of Star stuff'

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, whose IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the trophy this season, has shared a word of appreciation for his team and its players.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh shared a picture from the post-final celebrations with the caption: “To my boys…. my team…. my champs…'these blessed candles of the night'… My Stars of KKR. I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @GautamGambhir… the earnestness of Chandu, the love of @abhisheknayar1 & leadership of @ShreyasIyer15 ... the dedication of @rtendo27 , Bharat Arun @1crowey & @Numb3z."

He added, “Gautam (the mentor of KKR) said if you can’t support a single vision as a team, you are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team. But a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff."

The actor also said he loves each member of his team as he urged them not to let the dancing stop.

“Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world, youngsters learn that Tough times don’t last. Finally, Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo…Lorbo…Jeetbo….Always. See you all at the stadia in 2025 (sic)," he added.

