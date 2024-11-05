Sriya Reddy excited to be back on the sets of Telugu movie ,’OG’

Chennai, November 4 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor Sriya Reddy, who recently resumed shooting for her upcoming film OG in Hyderabad, shared her excitement about being back on set for the much-anticipated project.

“I’m so excited to be back on the OG set because I think it’s going to be one hell of a ride, and everyone’s looking forward to this film,” she said. “The excitement is high, especially after Salaar.” Addressing speculations about her role, Sriya revealed, “A lot of people are guessing what my role might be, but it’s different from what I’ve done before. Every time I’m on screen, it’s something new — and that’s not intentional; it just happens.”

Reflecting on the response to Salaar, she added, “After Salaar, people were saying, ‘We expected more of you.’ So this film will have that ‘more’ they wanted.” The actor also discussed the contrast between her experiences with Salaar and OG.

She noted that Salaar marked her comeback to films after a long break, and the raw, rustic role was challenging. “Everything felt daunting — the dialogues, the look,” she recalled. “It took about three hours to get into character each day, and every scene, every line, was a challenge.” With OG, however, she had a different experience. “For this film, I received the entire script well in advance,”

Sriya explained. “It was like preparing for an exam — I not only memorized my lines but also everyone else’s. I was so thorough. Working with Sujeeth was fun; he’s so happy-go-lucky.” Discussing her role in OG, she shared, “My character is more realistic — no makeup, no drama. Sujeeth crafted her as strong, but in a unique way.” Sriya also spoke about working with Pawan Kalyan, one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars. “I’ve already shot with Pawan Kalyan sir. He’s like a walking encyclopedia — so articulate and well-spoken. He genuinely cares about everyone.

He didn’t know me, so he was curious, asking about my background, my studies, and my sports history,” she said. “Though people think Pawan Kalyan sir is talkative, on set he’s actually quiet, knowledgeable, and insightful.” It is to be noted that OG is an upcoming Telugu-language gangster action thriller written and directed by Sujeeth, with D.V.V. Danayya producing under DVV Entertainment. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

