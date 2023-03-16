Srinagar-Leh highway opens for traffic after 66 days

Srinagar, March 16 (IANS) The 434 km long Srinagar-Leh highway connecting the Ladakh region with the rest of the country was thrown open for traffic on Thursday.

For the first time, traffic across the Zojila Pass that separates Kashmir from the cold desert Ladakh region has been opened for traffic just after it remained closed for 66 days.

Heavy snowfall had forced the closure of the highway on January 6 this year.

The first convoy of vehicles carrying essential items to Ladakh region was flagged off by Director General Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt. General Rajeev Chaudhary in the presence of the chief engineers of the two projects responsible for maintaining the highway on two sides of the Zojila Pass.

