Sri Lanka suffer injury blow to key spinner Maheesh Theekshana

Colombo, Sep 15 (IANS) Sri Lanka have been hit with an injury ahead of Asia Cup final as spinner Maheesh Theekshana strained his right hamstring while fielding during the Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

The spinner, who went off the field multiple times during Sri Lanka's bowling innings and was carried off the field with the help of teammates after completing his spell, will now undergo scans on Friday to assess his condition.

Theekshana completed his first spell with the new ball conceding only 14 runs in the first 5 overs and went off the field on Thursday. He came back again to bowl in the 28th over after rain halted the match and sent Mohammad Nawaz back to the pavilion.

The 23-year-old wasn’t looking comfortable bowling in the second spell between 35-39 as he was struggling with a hamstring strain, However, he completed his spell of 9 overs giving away 42 runs and a wicket.

The spinner is a key part of Sri Lanka's ODI setup. He is their highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023 with 31 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 17.45.

Theekshana will undoubtedly be a key member of Sri Lanka's 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad should he remain fit. Teams have to submit their final teams for the tournament by September 28.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.