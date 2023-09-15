Devi Sri Prasad to perform in London in Jan 2024

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) The National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad, known for his work on ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘Rangasthalam’, ‘Waltair Veerayya’, ‘Puli’ and others is set to take London by storm as he will perform at the OVO Arena Wembley in the UK’s capital city in January next year.

Following his unforgettable 'Oo Solriya' in Malaysia and 'Oo Anta Va' in the US, Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP, will grace the stage in London for two days of electrifying performances.

On the first day, he will perform his Telugu chart-toppers, and on the second day, he will serenade the audience to his Tamil repertoire.

With his profound rapport with audiences, this event is said to be an absolute imperative. He will be performing on January 13 and 14, 2024 at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Earlier, while reacting to the news of him being announced the winner of the National Award for Best Music for his work in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the composer called it a “profound honour”.

The soundtrack of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was a huge success, with songs like ‘Oo Antava’ and ‘Srivalli’ becoming instant hits. DSP’s music added to the film’s overall appeal and helped it become a blockbuster hit.

He said in a statement at the time: "Receiving this prestigious award for ‘Pushpa’ is a profound honour. Crafting the music for this film was a journey of challenges and rewards. My heartfelt gratitude to Director Sukumar and hearty congratulations to Allu Arjun for his exceptional portrayal."

He further mentioned: "I extend special thanks to Mythri Movie Makers, Chandrabose, the talented singers, and the entire technical team. I dedicate this achievement to the passionate Pushpa fans and music enthusiasts."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the music composer has ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘Kanguva’ in the pipeline.

