Sri Lanka drops Wickramasinghe for Australia ODIs, opts for spin-heavy squad

Colombo, Feb 10 (IANS) Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match ODI series against Australia, with seam-bowling all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe being the only omission from the squad that recently toured New Zealand.

The decision to exclude Wickramasinghe aligns with the team's strategy of bolstering their spin attack, considering the home conditions. It is altogether another matter that Sri Lanka lost 0-2 to Australia in the two-Test series at Galle, failing to capitalise on the spin-friendly conditions.

The selection committee has opted for a spin-heavy squad, a move driven by the nature of Sri Lankan pitches that traditionally favour slow bowlers. Dunith Wellalage, who has emerged as a key player in such conditions, retains his spot as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Wellalage's left-arm spin and handy batting lower down the order have made him an asset for the team, and the selectors have chosen him over Wickramasinghe based on the horses-for-courses policy. The pace department remains unchanged from the New Zealand tour, with Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara leading the attack. They are supported by young fast bowlers Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga, both of whom will be looking to make an impact in home conditions.

However, the strength of the squad lies in its spin attack, which features Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Jeffrey Vandersay as the frontline options.

Captain Charith Asalanka and Wellalage provide additional spin-bowling alternatives, giving the team significant depth in this department.

The two ODIs will be held in Colombo on February 12 and 14, with both games scheduled as day matches starting at 10 am local time. These matches will serve as a crucial preparation phase for both Sri Lanka and Australia ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Squad: Charith Asalanka(c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara.

