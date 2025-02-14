Sri Lanka crush Australia by record 174-run in ODI series sweep

Colombo, Feb 14 (IANS) Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance, bowling Australia out for their lowest-ever ODI total in Asia to seal a 174-run victory and complete a dominant 3-0 series sweep at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Friday. The win marked Sri Lanka’s biggest-ever margin of victory against Australia in ODIs, a statement result as the visitors gear up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Set a target of 282, Australia crumbled to just 107, their eighth-lowest total in ODI history, as their batting frailties were brutally exposed. It was a stunning collapse for Steve Smith’s side, who had arrived in Sri Lanka on a high after their 2-0 Test series triumph but will now need to regroup quickly with the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE just days away.

Sri Lanka’s victory was built on the brilliance of Kusal Mendis, who struck a sublime century to anchor the innings. His measured 101 off 115 balls, laced with 11 boundaries, provided the perfect platform for the middle-order to accelerate.

Alongside opener Nishan Madushka, who made a composed 51, Mendis steadied the innings after the early loss of Pathum Nissanka.

Australia’s bowlers struggled to contain Sri Lanka’s batters, with leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha going wicketless in his first ODI in nearly 17 months. Adam Zampa (1/47) was the only spinner to pick up a wicket, while Glenn Maxwell and Matt Short found little success.

In the latter stages, skipper Charith Asalanka took charge, smashing an unbeaten 78 at a rapid pace. He was well-supported by Janith Liyanage (32* off 21), as the pair put on a crucial 66-run stand to propel Sri Lanka to 281/5.

Chasing a competitive total, Australia’s top order faltered from the outset. Jake Fraser-McGurk (9) and Matt Short (2) once again failed to make an impact, while Travis Head’s run-a-ball 18 was cut short, leaving Australia reeling at 33/3.

Wicketkeeper batter, who replaced Alex Carey and skipper Smith added valuable 46 runs for the fourth wicket but afterwards, the wicket tumbled for Australia. Smith with 29, looked promising but didn't pick Wanindu Hasaranga's googly delivery to get plumbed out.

Inglis was cleaned up by Dunith Wellalage at 22, who went to pick four wickets for 35.

From there, the innings unravelled spectacularly. The middle and lower order crumbled under relentless pressure, with no batter outside the top five managing to reach double figures. Australia lost their last seven wickets for just 74 runs, ultimately being bowled out for a dismal 107.

However, it was the opening spell of Asitha Fernando that gave the hosts the early edge in the match. The right-arm pacer, who picked two wickets in the first ODI, went on to create havoc in the top order. He first cleaned up Matt Short with a good length delivery angling on the stumps. Short attempting a pull shot was found in front of stumps at the score of two.

He then picked the wicket of Jake Frases-McGurk, whose struggles continued with the bat. He was caught at mid-off by Asalanka with the score of nine. Travis Head smoked three boundaries in the opening over of Fernando and fell prey to a short ball.

With the Champions Trophy looming, Australia’s top-order concerns are glaring. Fraser-McGurk’s struggles continued, with the young batter falling within the first five overs for the seventh time in his seven-match ODI career.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 281/4 in 50 overs (Kusal Mendis 101, Charith Asalanka 78; Sean Abbott 1-41, Ben Dwarshuis 1-47) beat Australia 107 all out in 24.2 overs (Steve Smith 29, Josh Inglis 22; Dunith Wellalage 4-35, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-23) by 174 runs

