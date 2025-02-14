ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin, Punjab strive hard to sustain playoffs challenge in mid-table encounter

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will host Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

Punjab FC are ninth in the table with 24 points from 19 games, whereas the Marina Machans are 10th with 21 points from 20 matches. Sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (31) are seven and 10 points adrift of Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively and both sides will want to string together a series of positive outcomes to stay firmly in the hope of a top-six finish.

The Marina Machans will look to reinforce their 3-0 victory against East Bengal FC and record consecutive wins for the first time since April 2024. Punjab FC will be targeting their first league double in ISL history after thumping Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

Punjab FC have won each of their last two meetings against Chennaiyin FC and another victory would give them their outright longest winning streak against any opponent in the ISL. However, their defensive lapses on the road could be a concern, as they have conceded 15 goals in nine away games this season, including just one clean sheet.

Chennaiyin FC, contrastingly, have struggled at home, remaining winless in their last four ISL matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai (D2 L2). The last time they went through a longer such streak was a seven-game run between October 2018 and February 2019 (D1 L6).

Despite these issues, the hosts will look to pounce upon Punjab FC’s defensive concerns and put together a strong performance.

In their three fixtures against each other so far, Chennaiyin FC have won once, whereas Punjab FC have emerged victorious twice.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said that his team needs to ensure positive results towards the end of the league stages.

“We finished last year strongly and made it to the playoffs, which should be our objective this year too,” he said.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said that his objective is to take gradual steps towards getting the required results.

“We need to go step by step. Chennaiyin FC are a good team with good players and it will be a big challenge for us,” he said.

