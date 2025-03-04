Sr women's hockey nationals: Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh & Kerala win on day 4

Panchkula, March 4 (IANS) Hockey Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh Hockey, and Hockey Chandigarh secured won their respective matches in Division ‘B’ on Day 4 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2025 while Kerala Hockey also won their game in Division ‘C’.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Telangana Hockey 1-0 in Division ‘B. Vartika Rawat (45’) scored the only goal of the match for Hockey Uttarakhand to take the lead against Telangana Hockey.

In the second match of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Delhi Hockey 2-1 in Division ‘B’ in a close game. Sonali (8’) scored the first goal of the match for Delhi Hockey. In response, Leena Kosare (22’) and Lahore Mamteshwari (43’) scored two goals for Chhattisgarh Hockey to take the lead and secure the second win in the tournament.

In the other match of Division ‘B’, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Himachal 4-1. Sonu (30’, 42’) scored a brace for Hockey Chandigarh, whereas Raveena Rani (17’) and captain Rakhi (59’) scored one goal each to take the total to four goals at the final whistle. On the other hand, Bhumika Chauhan (36’) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Himachal.

In the first match of Division ‘C’, Kerala Hockey defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 3-2 in a closely contested game. Baghel Vaishnavi (33’) and Satya Gupta (39’) scored one goal each after the half-time break for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

On the other hand, Swetha S. (22') opened the account for Kerala Hockey. Kavita (51’) played an equaliser in the final ten minutes of the game, whereas captain Anju Shaji (55’) joined her team and scored the final score to take the game away from their opponents.

Later in the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh will play against Le Puducherry Hockey, and Hockey Arunachal will face off against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir in Division 'C’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.