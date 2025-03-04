MP Cabinet allocates Rs 30.56 crore for 'Poshan Bhi-Padhai Bhi' programme

Bhopal, March 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved several key proposals, including reorganisation of three forest divisions in the Chhindwara forest circle, which includes Chhindwara and the newly formed Pandhurna district.

According to the Cabinet decision, 662.742 sq. km of South Chhindwara forest division will be merged into the newly formed Pandhurna forest division while the remaining 293.944 sq. km will be incorporated into East and West Chhindwara forest divisions.

"The South Chhindwara forest division will be dissolved and staff members will be reallocated accordingly in Pandhurna, East Chhindwara, and West Chhindwara forest divisions," an official said.

The Cabinet has also approved Rs 30.56 crore for organising the 'Poshan Bhi – Padhai Bhi' training program under the centre sponsored ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0’ Scheme.

"The objective of this program is promoting early childhood care and education for children aged 3 to 6 years, developing a fundamental understanding with an educational approach among Anganwadi workers and providing high-quality, play-based education," an official said.

It aims to enhance the capacity of Anganwadi workers and train one child development project officer and three supervisors as master trainers.

Further, the Cabinet approved proposal to increase the bonus amount on wheat procurement from Rs. 125 to Rs. 175 per quintal for wheat crop in the current marketing year 2025-26.

The Chief Minister has already announced that the government will procure wheat crop at Rs 2,600 per quintal, which includes Rs 175 per quintal bonus.

The state government will spend Rs 1,400 crore from its budget for procuring 80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat. The Cabinet also decided to provide an incentive of Rs. 4,000 per hectare to farmers selling paddy.

"This will benefit 6.70 lakh farmers. The scheme will cover 12.20 lakh hectares of paddy cultivation. The state government will spend Rs. 480 crore for this initiative," an official said.

